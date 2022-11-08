Chelsea could be ready to use surprise name in swap transfer with Euro giants

Chelsea could reportedly be prepared to try offering Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic to Inter Milan as part of a bid to clinch the transfer of Denzel Dumfries.

The Blues could do with strengthening at right-back following the recent injury to Reece James, and Dumfries’ form at Inter suggests he could be ideal in that position.

Still, Chelsea fans probably won’t be too happy if their club decides to allow the departure of a player like Kovacic, as a report from Calcio Mercato Web suggests.

The 28-year-old has been one of few successful recent signings by Chelsea, having initially impressed on loan from Real Madrid 2018/19.

Kovacic then made his move permanent the following year, and has been a hugely important part of the CFC squad since then.

Chelsea aren’t at their best at the moment, and fans would surely be nervous about Kovacic being the player chosen to try to tempt Inter into a deal with Dumfries.

Kovacic had a spell at Inter as a youngster and may well be tempted to have another spell at the San Siro.