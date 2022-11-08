Club will travel to London this week to sign 30-year-old West Ham star

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly interested in signing West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Germany, who claim Xabi Alonso is a big fan of the Hammers’ Czech full-back.

However, even though the defender’s deal runs until the end of the season, the Londoners have the option to extend it by a further two years, and that will mean Leverkusen will have to pay good money to prise him away from England’s capital.

Nevertheless, despite the potential deal’s complexities, the German outfit are understood to be preparing to fly to England later this week to begin initial negotiations.

