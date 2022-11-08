Arsenal believed to have scouted long-term Manchester United transfer target

Arsenal may reportedly be in the race for the transfer of PSV forward and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international is enjoying a superb season, showing himself to be one of the top young attacking players in world football with his form in the Eredivisie and in the Europa League.

According to 90min, new attacking players look set to be on the agenda for Arsenal in January, with the club ready to keep on spending after making a number of changes to their squad in the summer.

The report names Gakpo as a player they’re believed to have watched recently, though they note that the 23-year-old is also a long-term target for Man Utd.

Arsenal might be a more tempting option than United right now, however, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking like serious title contenders this season, whilst also surely being a better bet than the Red Devils for a top four finish.

Gakpo’s arrival could help Arteta’s team over the line in the second half of the season, with more of a goal threat needed in this Arsenal attack, as there is a worrying lack of depth behind the first choice front three of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

United also look like they could do with making changes in that department, though, with Cristiano Ronaldo looking past his best, while others like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been pretty inconsistent.