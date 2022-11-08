Conor McGregor has declared an interest in buying Liverpool

Conor McGregor has claimed that he’s requested information in regards to buying Liverpool Football Club.

News recently emerged that FSG were looking to sell Liverpool Football Club, with The Athletic reporting that a full sale presentation has been prepared for interested parties.

It’s an interesting situation for Liverpool fans, as many have been calling for FSG to sell the club, but bringing in owners with the right morals will be important.

Now, UFC fighter McGregor has taken to Twitter to confirm that he’s interested in buying Liverpool Football Club, as seen below.

I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club! @LFC https://t.co/HD0ELlhKOH — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 8, 2022

The likelihood that McGregor would be able to genuinely afford Liverpool and invest for the future seems slim, and his lack of experience in the football world would be a concern.

Liverpool fans will be hoping FSG sell to a competent buyer who has the club’s best interests at heart as that will undoubtedly be more important to the fanbase than obscene amounts of money.

McGregor seems like the type of character to come up with a host of crazy, unrealistic ideas, and there’s a good chance this could be one of them.