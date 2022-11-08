Agent names two players Conte doesn’t want at Spurs but confirms position on shortlist

Antonio Conte is stuck with two full-backs he does not want.

That is the view of super-agent Hayden Dodge, who has explained the challenges that both right-backs face when it comes to forcing their way into their manager’s first team plans.

Having moved from Barcelona, Royal, 23, has been with the Lilywhites for a little over 12 months but Spence was a summer signing.

Despite making the step up from the Championship, Spence, 22, has found it hard to kick on in England’s top-flight.

Forced to play a bit-part role under Conte since his transfer from Middlesbrough, the 22-year-old defender once again faces an uncertain future.

MORE: “Frightening prospect” – Real Madrid make Liverpool target promise

Speaking about the Londoners’ recent transfer policy, which did not align with their manager’s plans, Dodge, who spoke in an exclusive, said: “Djed Spence is a perfect example.

“The club made the decision to sign him in the summer, but the manager wasn’t 100 per cent sold on the idea, but a number of Premier League clubs are interested in him again now so it isn’t like he doesn’t have options.

“Another player Conte doesn’t want is Emerson Royal but Spurs know no one is interested so in a way, they’re stuck with him, which is why Matt Doherty is beginning to get a lot more game time.”

It isn’t all bad news for Spurs fans though. Even though Royal and Spence look to be on Conte’s cut list, one position which could see investment is the centre-back role.

“They also want another centre-back,” Dodge added.

“So there is a lot there for Conte and Fabio Paratici to try and work out. Support from technical performance director Gretar Steinsson, who is very good at what he does, is going to be key in this process.”