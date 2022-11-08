Exclusive: Agent says Bayern Munich plotting ‘big play’ to sign Spurs star

Bayern Munich are determined to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

That’s according to British agent Haydn Dodge, who believes the Bundesliga giants are ‘preparing to make a big play to sign’ the Lilywhites’ talisman.

Kane, 29, has less than two years left on his contract and with Spurs continuing to struggle, the iconic number 10 now faces a huge decision – leave or risk being known as the best player never to win a major trophy.

Bayern Munich have been big admirers of the 29-year-old for quite some time and with Robert Lewandowski joining Barcelona in the summer, the Bavarians know they must now find a player capable of filling the void left by the Poland international, and there aren’t many in world football good enough to do that – Kane is one of them though.

Boasting nearly 300 club career goals, the Spurs academy graduate is undoubtedly one of the sport’s most clinical finishers and given the creative depth at Bayern, it is nailed on that the England international would thrive at the Allianz Arena.

Could a move ever materialise though? – Well, according to Dodge, Julian Naglesmann’s side are already laying the groundwork to prise the talented Englishman away from London.

“Dejan Kulusevski is their best player by some distance at this moment in time,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“He was on the bench against Liverpool and in my opinion, shouldn’t have been, because if you’re fit enough to sit on the bench, you’re fit enough to start the game.

“I know some fans will argue and say ‘well, what about Harry Kane? – He’s Spurs’ best player’ – Yes, of course, Kane is up there. We all know he’s a top-class player but Bayern Munich are preparing to make a big play to sign him.”

What do you think Kane should do? – Stay at Spurs, or look to move on in search of some major silverware before its too late? – Let us know in the comments.