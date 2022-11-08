Exclusive: Man United in talks to sell club as Glazers’ valuation revealed

The ownership of Manchester United could soon change hands.
That’s according to British agent Haydn Dodge, who has confirmed that the Glazer family are locked in takeover talks with US-based investment companies.
The Premier League giants have become the subject of much debate after fan discontent reached new highs earlier in the year.
Accused of prioritising personal profits over collective sporting achievements, the Glazers are arguably the league’s most unpopular owners, but following several protests which carried the message: “Glazers out!” – supporters have been left to wonder whether the club’s American owners will actually call it a day and walk away from the club.
Well, according to Dodge, even though those involved in a potential takeover are bound by non-disclosure agreements, talks are progressing behind the scenes.
“Every penny will always be scrutinised and chastised due to their public nature,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.
“Old Trafford needs a revamp as well, so that’s a big problem and the owners know they are continually under the microscope.
“There are talks taking place to sell the club with investment companies in the United States but, as usual, everyone involved has been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements.”
Interestingly, when pressed on how much the Glazers would accept for the club, Dodge went on to say: “The Glazers’ valuation is just under £4 billion.”
Man United fans – would you be happy with another US-based owner? – Let us know what you think in the comments.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
No because they are business men
If this is true, this gives us cause for hope. A four billion dollar evaluation sounds about right, given the recent sale of Chelsea and what I’ve read about how Liverpool are currently valued by Forbes.
However, U.S. owners have a really poor record, with respect to running a football club properly, to say the least.
But the question must be asked regarding what alternatives there are?
No one wants a sports-washing entity to own the club, and no one wants another round of American owners that prioritise profit over on-pitch performance.
If Sir Jim is still in the mix, then he would probably be the ideal owner as he is local and has hands-on experience owning Nice in France.
The Glazers have been very effective with using NDAs and I imagine that is why we don’t see a lot of anti-Glazer sentiment in mainstream media or through ex-players (barring G. Neville of late) so it would not surprise me if they were silently organising a sale.
All in all, at this point I would just be happy if they sell the club in a timely manner, but importantly sell to people who genuinely have the best interest of the club in mind.
it better to sell the club so that all what is happen in old traford it will change
Absolutely we need new owner because we are tied of Glazers’family!