Exclusive: Man United in talks to sell club as Glazers’ valuation revealed

The ownership of Manchester United could soon change hands.

That’s according to British agent Haydn Dodge, who has confirmed that the Glazer family are locked in takeover talks with US-based investment companies.

The Premier League giants have become the subject of much debate after fan discontent reached new highs earlier in the year.

Accused of prioritising personal profits over collective sporting achievements, the Glazers are arguably the league’s most unpopular owners, but following several protests which carried the message: “Glazers out!” – supporters have been left to wonder whether the club’s American owners will actually call it a day and walk away from the club.

Well, according to Dodge, even though those involved in a potential takeover are bound by non-disclosure agreements, talks are progressing behind the scenes.

“Every penny will always be scrutinised and chastised due to their public nature,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“Old Trafford needs a revamp as well, so that’s a big problem and the owners know they are continually under the microscope.

“There are talks taking place to sell the club with investment companies in the United States but, as usual, everyone involved has been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements.”

Interestingly, when pressed on how much the Glazers would accept for the club, Dodge went on to say: “The Glazers’ valuation is just under £4 billion.”

