“I’m not impressed” – Cameroon star criticises Mohamed Salah and says he is just as good as Liverpool star

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is regarded as one of the best footballers in the world but his performances over the last five years don’t seem to have impressed Al-Nassr and Cameroon star, Vincent Aboubakar.

The former Porto striker previously gave his opinion on the Liverpool star earlier this year but has now reiterated his point, saying that even though he is one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League, the 30-year-old is not impressed by the Egyptian international.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has gone on to play 273 games for the Reds, scoring 170 goals and assisting a further 63.

The Egyptian forward has won everything in a Red shirt and was crowned African footballer of the year twice in 2017 and 2018, but that is not enough for Aboubakar to rate the Liverpool star.

Vincent Aboubakar speaks about Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

In an interview with 90FootballFr, Cameroon international Vincent Aboubakar, now plying his trade at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has explained why he does not believe Mohamed Salah to be among the very best.

The African striker said via GFFN: “I understand people’s attitudes, he’s one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League. It makes sense that when you go on about a player like that, people will talk. But I did say that it was my opinion, my point of view. I don’t give a toss if people don’t like it – I’m not impressed by him. I can do what he does. I just don’t have the opportunity to play in a big club.”