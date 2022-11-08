James Maddison’s name is reportedly on everyone’s lips at Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window.

The Magpies have been linked with Maddison before, and it seems that he’s being discussed within St James’ Park again as we edge closer to the next transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

The England international is having an outstanding season with Leicester in the Premier League, and it seems inevitable that he’ll one day get a move to a bigger club.

Newcastle have money to spend under their wealthy new owners, so it could make sense for them to now move into pole position for Maddison.

The report suggests Financial Fair Play still needs to be taken into account, however, and one imagines Leicester will be far from happy to let their star player leave for anything other than huge money.

If Newcastle could get Maddison through the door it would represent a major statement by the club as they look to build a squad that can challenge the big six.