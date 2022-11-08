Jamie Carragher thinks Newcastle doesn’t have enough top players to compete for a Champions League spot.

The Magpies rank 3rd at the moment in the standings after 14 games and have won last four Premier League games.

Sky Sports pundit believes Newcastle priority should be qualifying for Europa League of Conference League instead of top four.

“The players that they’ve brought in, they have spent money, but they were good Premier League players, just to keep them up initially,” Carragher said.

“And then to take the next step. I don’t think the next step in their eyes was Champions League. I think it was almost ‘could we be challenging for Europa League with the players that we’ve got’.

“Them players for me are not Champions League players, top four players. I don’t think they’ll get there because of the quality of player. But right now they’re in there and the way they’re performing means Eddie Howe is getting more out of his players than anybody else.”