Revealed: FSG to deliver £87million Liverpool signing as “parting gift” before club sale

Liverpool’s owners FSG are reportedly ready to go out with a bang before selling the club as they seek to complete the signing of Jude Bellingham as a ‘parting gift’ to Jurgen Klopp and the club’s fans.

The England international has been a world class performer for Borussia Dortmund and should only keep on getting better in the years to come, with a host of top clubs expected to battle it out for his signature next summer.

According to Marca, Liverpool seem to be in an increasingly strong position to sign Bellingham, with FSG determined to make this big investment for the Reds before giving up ownership of the team.

FSG haven’t always been hugely popular with Liverpool fans, but it’s fair to say they’ve played their part in the tremendous success of the Jurgen Klopp era.

And if they can deliver an ambitious signing like Bellingham ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid, that would be some way for them to bow out.