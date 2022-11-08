Even though he left in the summer in favour of a move to Manchester City, midfielder Kalvin Phillips has admitted he’s still a massive fan of the Whites.

Completing a £45m switch to the Etihad earlier in the year, Phillips became the Citizens’ 15th most expensive signing.

However, currently out injured with a nasty shoulder injury, the 26-year-old, who has appeared in just three games, has barely had the chance to kickstart his City career.

Despite now playing in sky-blue, the England international has admitted that he still feels huge affection towards Jesse Marsch’s side and even watches their games from the City dressing room.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live last night, Phillips said: “Think it was Newcastle away and Leeds were playing before us and I was literally sat in the changing room watching the Leeds game and looking at the result before we went out.

“I have grown up in Leeds, I love Leeds, they’re my home town club and I loved every minute there and I loved the fact they allowed me to come to Manchester City and progress my career.

“I’ll always be a supporter of them.”