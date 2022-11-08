Dubai investors eye second Liverpool FC bid following FSG announcement

Liverpool FC are reportedly attracting interest from investors in Dubai, who have also tried to purchase the club before.

The Reds are currently up for sale following yesterday’s surprise announcement from Fenway Sports Group (FSG), and it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that there now looks set to be major interest in buying the Premier League giants.

According to Arabian Business, investors in Dubai are looking into buying Liverpool again, following a failed attempt back in 2007.

FSG took over Liverpool in 2010 and have overseen a period of huge success, particularly since Jurgen Klopp was hired as manager during the 2015/16 season.

Signings such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, and others have made a huge difference for LFC, meaning the club ended their 30-year league title drought by finishing as Premier League champions in the 2019/20 season, following success in the Champions League the year before that.

It will be intriguing to see how far the club can go if wealthy new backers come in next and perhaps take them closer to the kind of resources their rivals Manchester City have been able to enjoy.