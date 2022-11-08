Liverpool reportedly have Molde striker Datro Fofana in their sights as they look to bolster their front line.

Despite bringing in Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window, Liverpool could look to sign another attacking player in the near future, with Roberto Firmino out of contract at the end of the season.

Nunez has struggled to find consistent form since joining Liverpool and we could see his future in a wide position after an impressive display against Tottenham.

Now, according to Fraternite Matin, Liverpool are interested in signing Molde striker Fofana.

The Ivory Coast international has scored 15 goals so far this season and could be following in the footsteps of a Premier League striker.

Erling Haaland spent some of his younger days at Molde, before making the move to Manchester City eventually, and his career trajectory could prompt Liverpool to firm up their interest in Fofana.

As we’ve seen with Haaland, players producing a vast amount of goals in Norway could have the potential to make it in the top leagues and Liverpool may be more likely to pursue a player of this calibre than they previously would, before Haaland made his name.