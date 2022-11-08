PSV director Marcel Brands has named Liverpool as an ideal destination for PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with a host of clubs over the last few months after an impressive 12 months for PSV. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were interested in signing the Dutchman, with multiple Premier League clubs also in the race.

It appears as if a move away from PSV is likely for Gakpo in the near future, and sporting director Brands has suggested that Liverpool could be the ideal destination for the winger.

“Liverpool is a club that is always very focused. Sometimes they get players for the next season in November. Would they be a good partner to send Gakpo in the summer? Yes, that’s right,” said Brands, as relayed by ESPN.

It’s unclear whether Liverpool are likely to make a move for Gakpo, but with Brands potentially advising him to make the move to Merseyside, they could be one of the clubs more likely to win the race.

With Roberto Firmino out of contract and Sadio Mane recently departing, Gakpo could be the ideal long-term solution to Liverpool’s attack.