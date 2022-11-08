Stats show Liverpool star was very unlucky to be snubbed for World Cup place

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino looks to have been very unlucky not to make Brazil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Stats show that the Reds ace has out-performed several other members of Brazil’s attack in the Premier League so far this season, so it’s really not at all clear what more he could have done to make it into Tite’s team.

See below as Firmino has six goals and three assists for Liverpool so far this season, meaning he’s scored more times than any one of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Antony, or Richarlison, while only Arsenal man Jesus has more assists so far…

How Firmino compares to the other PL forwards picked in the Brazil World Cup squad ahead of him ? pic.twitter.com/eWEY0sYWti — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2022

Richarlison made the big move to Tottenham in the summer but has no league goals to his name at all, while Antony hasn’t exactly set the world alight despite his expensive move to Man Utd, with no assists to his name.

Liverpool fans will probably be grateful that Firmino gets this time to rest and be ready for the rest of the season after the World Cup, but the player himself must be baffled by this call from Brazil’s manager.