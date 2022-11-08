Liverpool star shares emotional Instagram post after missing out on World Cup squad

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino shared an emotional Instagram post after missing out on the World Cup squad for Brazil.

The Brazil national team have one of the most competitive squads in the world. Even making the squad never mind the starting eleven is a tough ask, even for some of the biggest players in the top leagues.

Up top, the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Vinicius JR, Rodrygo, Richarlison, and Neymar are all competing for a place, with Firmino also regularly called up to the squad.

However, the Liverpool forward has missed out on the Brazil squad for the World Cup, and he took to Instagram to share an emotional post.

Firmino referring to playing for Brazil as a “dream” is sad to see, and Liverpool forward could feel hard done by after the season he’s had in the Premier League so far.

Firmino has more Premier League goals than Jesus, Antony, Richarlison, and Gabriel Martinelli this season, with all four being called up to the squad ahead of Firmino.

Tite has clearly opted to embed some of the younger stars of the next generation into his squad, rather than the experience of Firmino.