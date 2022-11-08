Man United star held transfer talks with two PL clubs this summer but now wants new contract

Manchester United FC
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw reportedly held transfer talks with both Everton and Leicester City during the summer, but is now keen to sign a new five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Shaw has had his ups and downs in a long career with Man Utd, and it seems the club are now not entirely sure about bowing to his demands and giving him a new long-term deal due to concerns over his injury record, according to Football Transfers.

Official talks have not yet begun over Shaw’s future, and it will be interesting to see if the England international can force his way into the Red Devils’ longer-term plans under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Luke Shaw in action for Manchester United
Ten Hag signed young Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia in the summer and it may be that he has ideas about revamping this United squad to better fit his philosophy.

On his day, Shaw is good enough to be a part of that, but it is true that he’s often had spells where he’s been unable to stay fit, and that’s also affected how consistent his performances have been.

