Benjamin Mendy tells court he enjoyed “having sex with a lot of women”

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has admitted in court that he had a spell in life where he enjoyed partying and “having sex with a lot of women”.
The Frenchman has been on trial due to allegations of seven counts of rape, and has spent time behind bars, where he says he has learned a lot.
Mendy continues to deny committing sexual offences, but has been open about the lifestyle he was leading a few years ago.
“At the time I was not thinking like how they were feeling or they can be upset because, for me, if they wanted to have sex and I wanted to, everything was fine and I would carry on my partying,” he said.
He added that he enjoyed “having sex with a lot of women”.
Mendy continued to party and spent time with multiple partners even after his initial arrest, and he explained that he assumed it would be fine.
He admits he regrets this now, though he as also learned some valuable lessons from spending time behind bars.
He said: “For the first time I was really careful, like ‘I need to buy this but if I get that I can’t have that’. The life I had before, everything I wanted to have I just bought it.
“So it taught me the value of money.”