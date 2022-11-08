Video: Man City boss Pep Guardiola visibly annoyed at questions about potential Liverpool sale

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was not at all happy to be quizzed about the situation with Liverpool’s ownership.

The Reds look to be up for sale following a statement from Fenway Sports Group (FSG) yesterday, and Guardiola insisted he was in no mood to discuss any of it.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal believed to have scouted long-term Manchester United transfer target
Burnley frontrunners to land Leeds United midfielder
Arsenal star gives glowing reference of potential transfer target he knows from international duty

The questions then moved onto transfer targets for City and Liverpool, leaving Guardiola visibly irritated with the journalist questioning him in this press conference.

Guardiola was speaking ahead of City’s game against Chelsea in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup third round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.