Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was not at all happy to be quizzed about the situation with Liverpool’s ownership.

The Reds look to be up for sale following a statement from Fenway Sports Group (FSG) yesterday, and Guardiola insisted he was in no mood to discuss any of it.

"Don't ask me these kind of questions…" Pep Guardiola cut a frustrated figure after this reporters question…? pic.twitter.com/MWNMp4F4S4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2022

The questions then moved onto transfer targets for City and Liverpool, leaving Guardiola visibly irritated with the journalist questioning him in this press conference.

Guardiola was speaking ahead of City’s game against Chelsea in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup third round tie at the Etihad Stadium.