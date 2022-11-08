Ten Hag ready to use Man United star in new position if he can’t secure top transfer target

Manchester United will reportedly make a new right-back a top priority in upcoming transfer windows.

Bayer Leverkusen starlet Jeremie Frimpong has impressed in that role in recent times and is seemingly one of the main targets being considered, according to Football Transfers.

If Man Utd cannot get Frimpong in, it could be that Erik ten Hag would be ready to try using Victor Lindelof on the right-hand side of his defence if he ever needs someone to fill in for Diogo Dalot.

This shows, according to the report, just how much Aaron Wan-Bissaka has fallen out of favour with the new United manager, with the former Crystal Palace man making only one appearance so far this season.

Dalot deserves to remain as first choice at right-back for now, but it would be interesting to see if Frimpong could come in and work his way into Ten Hag’s starting line up.

Lindelof is normally a central defender, but could still do a job on the right if required, as he’s shown decent quality on the ball in the past, making him a potential asset going forward.