Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed the brutal and hilarious snub Mino Raiola gave to Sir Alex Ferguson during his first spell as a player at Old Trafford.

The France international, now at Juventus after leaving Man Utd on a free transfer in the summer, paid tribute to his late agent Raiola, who died earlier this year, by revealing the time he urged his client not to sign the contract being offered to him by Ferguson.

Pogba ended up leaving United as a youngster and joining Juventus, with Raiola apparently telling him that the deal being offered to him wouldn’t even be good enough for his dog.

As quoted by Corriere dello Sport, Pogba said: “A memory of Raiola? When I was young, in Manchester, Ferguson wanted me to sign the renewal.

“When Mino arrived, he looked at the contract and said: ‘I wouldn’t even sign this contract to my dog. Paul, get up and let’s go.'”

Raiola was clearly a big character, and it seems his commitment to his clients in episodes such as this show why he became one of the most successful football agents in the world.

The Dutch-Italian represented a host of the world’s biggest names, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Pavel Nedved, Erling Haaland, and Matthijs de Ligt.