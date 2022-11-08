Fabrizio Romano no longer expects Adrien Rabiot to be leaving Juventus despite talks with Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

The France international has improved a lot this season, becoming a key player for Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri, and Romano has written in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside’s Substack that he no longer sees him being offloaded by the Serie A giants.

Romano has explained that Rabiot held talks with Man Utd in the summer, only for his wage demands to see the move fall through, but for now he looks to be a key part of Juventus’ plans.

Still, the 27-year-old is heading towards being a free agent next summer, so it could be that his situation will change again, but one imagines Juve will be eager to tie him down to a new contract.

Discussing the Rabiot situation, Romano said: “There have been fresh transfer rumours about Adrien Rabiot, but I’m absolutely not sure that he will leave Juventus in January.

“He’s doing great and he’s key player for Allegri this season, so I see him staying at least until the end of the season – then his contract will be discussed as the current one expires in June 2023.

“Manchester United held talks over signing Rabiot in the summer, but there were no other clubs in the race. In the end, his salary demands meant United pulled out of the move.

“For now it is quiet, but I’m sure he’ll have a lot of clubs interested if he does end up being a free agent in the summer.”

Rabiot didn’t look like the kind of signing that would have thrilled United fans, but it now perhaps looks like they could have done well to push ahead with a deal for the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

Casemiro ended up joining MUFC instead, and he’s also had a good season, despite getting off to a slow start at Old Trafford.