Exclusive: Man United blocked August loan transfer for youngster with “incredible potential”

Manchester United decided not to let Anthony Elanga go out on loan during the summer transfer window, despite some interest in the youngster back in August.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in today’s edition of Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack, with the transfer news expert explaining that Elanga looks a player with “incredible potential” who could do with the experience of playing more regularly.

Elanga first broke into the Man Utd first-team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and although he started brightly, he’s not looked quite as effective so far this season.

This led to Alex Crook of talkSPORT claiming Elanga looks like a player who should be on loan at Birmingham City, but Romano says the Red Devils were not keen to let him leave in the summer.

This suggests the 20-year-old has the backing of Erik ten Hag, but it might still be beneficial for a young player like this to spend some time away from Old Trafford to build up experience before coming back and being a regular.

“I think Elanga really needs to play more,” Romano wrote. “There was some interest in a potential loan deal in August but Man United decided to keep him.

“At the moment the situation is quiet; but in my personal opinion, he deserves to play more as he has an incredible potential.”

It will be interesting to see what United decide to do with Elanga in the future, but for now he could still get some opportunities to make an impact in Ten Hag’s side as the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony aren’t exactly on top form either.

It just remains to be seen if this is all coming a bit too soon for the Sweden international, who could perhaps have a better chance of fulfilling his potential if his development was handled better.