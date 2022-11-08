Manchester United among a host of clubs to scout Championship star

Manchester United are among a host of clubs to scout Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

Diaz is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with European clubs in January.

If Blackburn are unable to tie him down to a new deal, then there’s likely to be a hotly contested race to sign him on a free transfer.

Now, many clubs are keeping tabs on the Blackburn forward, with 90min reporting that Manchester United are one of nine Premier League clubs who have been taking a look at Diaz.

West Ham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Wolves, Leeds, Bournemouth, and Everton are listed as clubs considering a move for Diaz.

It’s no surprise to see a host of clubs keeping tabs on Diaz considering his goal record and age profile. It’s always a risk hoping a player can transfer their goals from a lower league into the Premier League, but if Diaz is available on a free transfer then the risk is lessened significantly.

