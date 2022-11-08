Talks between Manchester United and Everton regarding the transfer of Luke Shaw are ongoing.

Shaw’s current contract at Manchester United expires at the end of the season. The England international has often been rotated in and out of the team this season under Erik ten Hag after the Dutch manager brought in Tyrell Malacia in the summer transfer window.

Now, according to Football Transfers, Manchester United and Everton held talks over the potential transfer of Shaw, with talks still ongoing.

However, the report claims that Shaw is hoping to sign a new contract at Manchester United rather than search for a move. United are reportedly concerned about Shaw’s injury record and official talks over an extension of his current contract are yet to begin.

Everton signed Vitalii Mykolenko at the beginning of this year, but Frank Lampard could be looking for a more attacking full-back to provide competition for the Ukrainian defender.

Mykolenko is one of the best one-versus-one defenders in the Premier League, but his attacking play leaves a lot to be desired and his lack of creativity going forward could force Everton into finding a new left-back.