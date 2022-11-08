Manchester United make England international their top target but FFP could be an issue

Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham their number-one transfer target but Financial Fair Play could be an issue.

Bellingham is likely to be targeted by the majority of European clubs in the next few months if the Dortmund midfielder becomes available for transfer.

The England international is already a regular for his club and country despite being just 19 years old and has even captained Dortmund on occasion.

Now, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below, Manchester United have made Bellingham their number-one target for next year, but Financial Fair Play could make it difficult for them.

X News #Bellingham (1): He's the transfer target No. 1 for #MUFC confirmed! They expect him to cost around €150m, they have scouted him a lot. Ten Hag wants him in 2023! But: Chances are low due to competition from #MCFC and #LFC and due to Financial Fairplay! @SkySportDE ??????? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 7, 2022

Plettenberg also lists Manchester City and Liverpool as two interested parties, so it could be a tough race to secure his signature.

Despite bringing in two midfielders during the summer transfer window in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, Erik ten Hag may be looking to sign Bellingham as a long-term option.

Both Eriksen and Casemiro are in their thirties, so despite making an immediate impact for Manchester United this season, they aren’t exactly long-term project players and will need replacing in the not-so-distant future.