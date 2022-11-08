Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri will look for a permanent move away from the club after he appears at the World Cup later this month.

Pellistri has struggled with injuries so far this season so is yet to feature for Manchester United. The Uruguayan international is set to feature for his country at the World Cup, despite his lack of game time, and he could now be hoping to impress some clubs around Europe ahead of a potential transfer.

According to Diario AS, Pellistri will look for a permanent transfer away from Manchester United after the World Cup when the January transfer window opens.

To represent your country seven times at just 20 years old proves Pellistri is a talented footballer, so the lack of chances at Manchester United could be forcing the youngster to look for first-team football.

It’s difficult to expect to play every single week at such a big club, but Pellistri has had a taste of senior football with his former club, on loan at Alaves last season, and his country.

However, Pellistri didn’t have the most positive impact out on loan, so maybe the lack of patience for first-team football isn’t justified.