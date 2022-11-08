Manchester United star will look for a permanent transfer after appearing at the World Cup

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri will look for a permanent move away from the club after he appears at the World Cup later this month.

Pellistri has struggled with injuries so far this season so is yet to feature for Manchester United. The Uruguayan international is set to feature for his country at the World Cup, despite his lack of game time, and he could now be hoping to impress some clubs around Europe ahead of a potential transfer.

According to Diario AS, Pellistri will look for a permanent transfer away from Manchester United after the World Cup when the January transfer window opens.

More Stories / Latest News
Gareth Southgate identifies Chelsea star as threat ahead of World Cup
Liverpool have 15-goal striker in their sights as they look to bolster front line
55-year-old super manager finds West Ham job ‘very tempting’

To represent your country seven times at just 20 years old proves Pellistri is a talented footballer, so the lack of chances at Manchester United could be forcing the youngster to look for first-team football.

It’s difficult to expect to play every single week at such a big club, but Pellistri has had a taste of senior football with his former club, on loan at Alaves last season, and his country.

However, Pellistri didn’t have the most positive impact out on loan, so maybe the lack of patience for first-team football isn’t justified.

More Stories Facundo Pellistri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.