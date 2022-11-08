It wouldn’t be a surprise if David Moyes tried to sign Jesse Lingard during the January transfer window.

That’s according to a club insider, who goes by the name of ‘ExWHUEmployee’, who has suggested the Hammers could once again try and lure the former Man United midfielder to the London Stadium.

Lingard, 29, spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hammers and enjoyed a hugely successful spell that saw him directly contribute to 14 goals in just 16 appearances, in all competitions.

Despite leaving the Red Devils at the end of last season and the Hammers being odds-on favourites to bring him back on a permanent deal, talks appeared to fall through after Steve Cooper’s newly-promoted Nottingham Forest swooped in and convinced the 29-year-old to join their project instead.

However, since joining the Reds, Lingard has endured a dire spell that has so far seen him fail to register a single goal or assist in his first 12 games.

Clearly a candidate to move on before his deal expires at the end of the season, ‘ExWHUEmployee’ believes the Hammers could once again try their luck.

“The good news is though for Moyes is that apparently, Nottingham Forest are considering terminating the contract of Jesse Lingard [and] that they might actually be prepared to let him go on a free transfer in January,” the insider told ‘The West Ham Way’ podcast.

“Obviously, he’s only got a year’s contract anyway and he’s on big wages and they’re not playing him, so there’s actually some talk that they might let him go on a free transfer in January.

“Now, I’m not suggesting that David Moyes will go in for him. And I don’t have any evidence other than intuition, but it wouldn’t surprise me, and I don’t think it would go down very well with West Ham fans. But it will be interesting to see how that situation develops.”