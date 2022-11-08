The Brazil national team doctor has provided an update on the fitness of Manchester United winger Antony.

Brazil recently announced their World Cup squad ahead of the tournament starting in a few weeks. Manchester United winger Antony was named in the squad, despite his recent injury troubles.

Antony has missed the last three Manchester United games because of his fitness issues, and the Brazil national team doctor has now provided an update.

“Antony had a small problem in the flexor muscles of the right hip, he is in the recovery process. We’re in contact with the player, with the medical department. He’s in a recovery phase. We have time for him to recover in time to be with us. This week is important, we are talking day by day. This final phase is important,” said Rodrigo Lasmar, the Brazil team doctor, as relayed by Manchester Evening News.

It shows how much the Brazil national team think of Antony that they decided to call him up to the squad despite him missing the last few games with injury.

They certainly aren’t short of options either, with Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino not making the cut.

Antony will face a lot of competition for a starting spot with Brazil. The likes of Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius JR, Rodrygo, and Gabriel Jesus will all be fighting for a place in their front three.