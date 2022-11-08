Video: Neymar’s interesting reaction to finding out Arsenal star made Brazil’s World Cup squad

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar looked a little surprised when he heard that young Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli had made the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The PSG forward watched with family and friends as he celebrated his call-up to Tite’s squad for the upcoming tournament in Qatar, but he showed just a hint of surprise when Martinelli’s name was called out.

Watch below and keep an eye out for Neymar’s reaction when he hears Martinelli has also made the squad…

Martinelli is still only 21 years of age and has just three caps for Brazil, but it’s clear he’s a player on the up after some superb recent form for Arsenal.

It would have been harsh to overlook the Gunners starlet, and it will be intriguing to see if he can make an impact at this winter’s World Cup.

