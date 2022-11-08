Phil Foden admits hardest thing about being a young footballer and its an unusual one

Phil Foden is one of the most talented and recognised footballers in England and has admitted what he finds the hardest about fulfilling his role.

The Manchester City star has been in the limelight since the age of 17 after making his first team debut following his two goals in the U17 World Cup final in 2017.

Now at the age of 22, Foden has already accumulated 188 appearances for Man City and has won four Premier League titles, four League Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields.

Having just signed a new deal with Man City that keeps him at the Etihad until 2027, the 22-year-old has the potential to be an all-time great in the English game but has admitted what he finds the hardest about being a footballer.

In a recent interview, Foden stated that going to bed early was the hardest thing about being a footballer.

The Man City star told Esquire: “There’s so much going on out there for a young footballer like myself. The hardest thing is being in bed early and ready to train the next day when there’s all these distractions around. I think that’s where the dedication comes in.”

With the media watching your every move, haters online, and no freedom to do the things young people like do to, this seems an unusual thing for Foden to highlight.

Foden did address the others, however, and when asked if he thinks players get a hard time in the media, he said: “‘Yeah, I do and I think it’s getting worse. I think the younger generation are all wrapped up in their phones, in social media.

“I find it [social media] boring. There’s too much negative stuff. A lot of people who don’t know anything about football. I just ignore it, it’s not for me.”