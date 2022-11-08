Despite never actually signing him permanently, Leeds United have been forced to pay RB Leipzig the full €21m for Jean-Kevin Augustin, and according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the French striker will never play for the Whites again.

Even though Augustin’s move from Leipzig back in 2019 was initially a loan, the Whites have been ordered by FIFA to pay their German rivals a full transfer fee.

Although signed by former boss Marcelo Bielsa three years ago, the 25-year-old managed just three appearances for Leeds United and was consequently shipped back out on loan to FC Nantes and most recently FC Basel, which, according to Hay, is where he’ll continue.

“So FIFA’s decision was to make him a free agent,” Hay said.

“He went to Nantes in France, and he’s now with Basel in Switzerland. He’ll not be coming back to Leeds, he’s not their player, they cannot make any money out of him in that sense.”