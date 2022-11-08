Ray Parlour names Premier League star Arsenal should sign in January to help them win the league

Mikel Arteta’s team has got Arsenal fans dreaming of a first Premier League title in 18 years after their incredible start to the season.

The Gunners are sat top of the Premier League standings after 13 games and although there is a long way to go, the London club have emerged as the only team capable of stopping Manchester City from retaining their title.

One of the biggest questions concerning Arsenal is their squad depth and many think injuries to key players could throw them off course.

With this in mind, former Gunners star Ray Parlour thinks his old club should sign a certain Premier League star in January to help them push for the title.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour stated that Arsenal should sign Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans in January, as well as a backup striker.

The pundit said: “January is going to be very important for a lot of clubs. There might be a little bit of money there for Arteta to say: ‘we need another midfielder, we need a Tielemans’.

“They need a backup striker in case Jesus gets injured. I know they got Nketiah, but sometimes you need that extra striker as well up there who is going to get you the goals to win the league.”

Tielemans is out of contract with Leicester at the end of the season, therefore, the Foxes could be open to letting him go in January to get some money in for the midfielder, and the Belgian could potentially play a big role in the Gunners’ title challenge.