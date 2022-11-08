Liverpool face huge competition for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, are in desperate need of a new midfielder.

Their current squad is made up of hugely experienced players, but with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago both into their thirties, an injection of youth and energy may be exactly what is needed if the Merseyside giants are to reinvent themselves.

The player at the top of the Reds’ wishlist is Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but concluding a deal will not be easy, especially now Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have entered the mix.

British super-agent Haydn Dodge, who is well-informed on the midfielder’s situation, has explained what Los Blancos’ plan is for Dortmund’s talented 19-year-old.

“It’s no secret – Jude Bellingham is wanted by Liverpool, but even though he fancied the move a little while ago, he’s having some doubts now and that’s because Real Madrid have made him aware of their interest,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“They have said they view him as part of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’ replacement. They want Bellingham to make up a midfield three alongside Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, and that is a frightening prospect.

“He could still go to Liverpool as early as January, but Real Madrid are certainly doing their best to make it difficult for Jurgen Klopp.”

It is unsurprising to hear that Real Madrid are keeping a very close on Bellingham. The box-to-box midfielder is without a doubt one of the sport’s most highly-rated prospects.

However, with Madrid viewing him as a long-term replacement for the likes of Modric and Kross, both of whom are reaching the end of their careers, once again serves as a reminder of just how high the teenager’s ceiling is.

