Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains complicated transfer situation for Real Madrid misfit

Eden Hazard is facing a slightly complicated situation at Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack.

The Belgium international has not had the best of times at the Bernabeu, despite previously being a world class performer for many years at Chelsea.

Could this lead Hazard to look for a move back to the Premier League? According to Romano, it’s not necessarily likely, because the former Blues forward’s preference is to stay in Madrid.

Real, however, might be keen to offload the player, so it’s not clear precisely who will win this particular battle.

Either way, despite reports to the contrary, Romano has suggested it might not be until the summer that we see major movement out of Carlo Ancelotti’s current squad, as he believes Los Blancos are not keen to make too many changes in January.

“There’s been fresh speculation over Eden Hazard’s future at Real Madrid, with sources in Spain saying the club want to offload the Belgian,” Romano said.

“Still, Hazard always wanted to stay at Real Madrid, so it’s about his position and not just Real Madrid’s position. At the moment, it’s quiet situation as Real also stated that they want to keep current squad until the end of the season.”

Romano added why he feels Hazard has not been the same player in Spain that he was in England.

The 31-year-old surely hasn’t lost all that talent overnight, but Romano believes it could be that he flourished as the star player at Stamford Bridge, which hasn’t been the case for him at his current club.

“I think he was amazing at Chelsea because he was the main star, at Real Madrid is different among many players, and I think that’s why he has not looked like the same player,” Romano added.