Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit, Rio Ferdinand, has said that Newcastle United should try to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and get rid of current winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Zaha is out of contract with Palace at the end of the season and the Magpies would acquire the 29-year-old for free should they make a move – which would free up funds for other transfers.

Ferdinand believes it would also be a good idea to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to raise some money but would not care if the Magpies kept him.

The winger has missed a lot of Newcastle’s good season through injury but before, the Frenchman has proven to be toothless in the box despite having very good attributes.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about Zaha, Ferdinand said: “If I am Newcastle, I would buy him straight off. I would take him, and I would sell Saint-Maximin.

“Or I would have them both. He scores more than Saint-Maximin. Keep Saint-Maximin or whatever, but Wilfried Zaha at Newcastle is a problem.”