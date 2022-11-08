Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler.

The 33-year-old, who formed part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup winning squad, is being eyed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a backup option in goal, according to a report from Bild.

It would be slightly surprising to see this move go through, however, due to Zieler having a bit of history with Liverpool’s biggest rivals.

Zieler spent five years as a Manchester United player between 2005 and 2010, though he never played a single minute of senior competitive football for the Red Devils, appearing for them only at youth level.

Given that Zieler never actually played for Man Utd’s first-team, this shouldn’t be too controversial a move, especially as he was at Old Trafford such a long time ago.

Since that spell with United as a youngster, Zieler has has also played for the likes of Leicester City and Stuttgart, whilst winning six caps for the German national team.