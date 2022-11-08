Leicester City and West Ham are now reportedly the frontrunners in the race to seal the transfer of Inter Milan left-back Robin Gosens.

The 28-year-old has also been linked with West Ham and Leicester in recently and looks certain to complete a move when transfer window opens in January.

Gosens is currently out of favour at Inter, despite looking a top talent during his time at former club Atalanta.

Leicester are offering Gosens an escape route from the San Siro, and this could end up being a fine signing if the Foxes pull it off this January.

Gosens also has 14 caps for the German national team in a distinguished career at the highest level in Europe.