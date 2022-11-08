West Ham and Leicester now frontrunners to land Germany star in January

Leicester City and West Ham are now reportedly the frontrunners in the race to seal the transfer of Inter Milan left-back Robin Gosens.

The 28-year-old has also been linked with West Ham and Leicester in recently and looks certain to complete a move when transfer window opens in January.

Gosens is currently out of favour at Inter, despite looking a top talent during his time at former club Atalanta.

Leicester are offering Gosens an escape route from the San Siro, and this could end up being a fine signing if the Foxes pull it off this January.

Gosens also has 14 caps for the German national team in a distinguished career at the highest level in Europe.

