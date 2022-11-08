Sadio Mane makes confession to friends Liverpool fans will want to hear

During his six years at the club, Sadio Mane became a Liverpool legend for his achievements in a red shirt before departing during the summer for Bayern Munich.

The Liverpool favourite completed a move to the German giants for an initial £27m rising to £35m with add-ons, reports Football Insider, and has settled in well in his new home.

The Senegal star has played a big role in the Bavarian club’s impressive start to the season, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further four in all competions and seems happy in Germany.

However, Mane has made a confession to his friends about Liverpool since his move to Bayern that Reds fans will want to hear.

According to Football Insider, sources with knowledge of Mane’s situation understand he has privately admitted to friends that “I miss Liverpool and miss the Premier League”.

This comes as no great surprise given that Mane spent a large part of his life with Liverpool and in England as a whole but it will still be touching for Liverpool fans to hear as they still have a lot of love for their former star.

Many would have liked to have seen Mane face his old club in the Champions League last 16 this season but the two avoided each other. Both have very tough ties in the next round but if they come through them, maybe there is a reunion somewhere down the line in the competition.