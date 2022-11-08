The news broke on Monday that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are interested in selling the club after 12 years in charge of its running.

Having bought the club for £300m in 2010, the Reds’ American owners will now look to cash in for a whopping £4billion and are looking for potential buyers, hiring investment companies Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to conduct the sale of Liverpool, reports the Athletic.

Liverpool have won every trophy possible under FSG’s watch but it seems that the £4.25billion his compatriot Todd Boehly forked out for Chelsea has turned FSG boss John Henry’s head in terms of a sale.

Potential buyers will now start to gather around the club and the reasons for the sale have been stated.

Reasons behind FSG selling Liverpool

According to the Mirror, the three reasons behind FSG selling Liverpool are: the prospect of a massive profit, the collapse of the European Super League project – in which Henry was a prime mover – and a feeling that it will become harder and harder to compete financially with state-backed clubs such as Manchester City and Newcastle.

The ownership of Liverpool seems like a situation that could move fast now that this is out in public and it would not be surprising that in the new year the Merseyside club have new bosses overseeing its running.