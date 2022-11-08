Erling Haaland is, without doubt, the talk of the town in the Premier League this season but the momentum of the Norwegian was slowed down recently due to an injury

The striker missed two of Man City’s recent matches against Leicester and Sevilla but returned at the weekend against Fulham from the bench and in true Haaland fashion, the 22-year-old scored the winner from the penalty spot.

However, ahead of Man City’s Carabao Cup tie with Chelsea on Wednesday, City boss Pep Guardiola has given a worrying update on Haaland’s fitness, stating that the striker is still not 100% perfect despite his appearance at the weekend and could potentially be uncertain for City’s next two matches.

What has Guardiola said about the Man City striker’s fitness?

Speaking about Haaland’s fitness at his press conference today, Guardiola said via Sky Sports: “It’s not perfect, it is still not perfect.

“So we will see for tomorrow [Chelsea match], next Saturday [Brentford match], but it is getting better.

“It is important the bone is not broken, just the ligament is a little bit damaged, so it is not perfect right now but in one week, ten days anything can happen.”