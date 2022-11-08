The five owners who could buy Liverpool Football Club from FSG

The news broke on Monday that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are interested in selling the club after 12 years in charge of its running.

Having bought the club for £300m in 2010, the Reds’ American owners will now look to cash in for a whopping £4billion and are looking for potential buyers, hiring investment companies Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to conduct the sale of Liverpool, reports the Athletic.

Their reasons for selling the club are said to be, according to the Mirror: the prospect of a massive profit, the collapse of the European Super League project – in which Henry was a prime mover – and a feeling that it will become harder and harder to compete financially with state-backed clubs such as Manchester City and Newcastle.

Interested buyers will now start to gather around the club and there are five that could potentially become the Reds’ new owners, reports 90min.

List of potential new Liverpool owners