Why have FSG decided to sell Liverpool and how will Reds fans respond to the decision?

Liverpool FC have been put up for sale in a surprise move from their owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), but how is it that this has come about?

The Merseyside giants have been owned by FSG since 2010, with the club’s American owners helping deliver a period of great success for the Reds, particularly since Jurgen Klopp took over as manager in 2015/16.

Smart recruitment and occasional big spending on the likes of Virgil van Dijk has helped Liverpool emerge as the main challengers to Manchester City in recent times, with the club winning the 2019/20 Premier League title and Champions League in 2018/19, before a domestic cup double last term.

So why are FSG now making Liverpool available to new buyers? Here’s a look at why things have soured for them at Anfield…

Lack of transfer investment

Despite some exceptions, with big investments made for players like Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, and Darwin Nunez, there has long been some frustration among Liverpool fans that Klopp is not really being given as good a squad to work with as some of his rivals.

Georginio Wijnaldum was also surprisingly allowed to leave the club as a new contract could not be agreed, while Sadio Mane also left for Bayern Munich this summer.

Some LFC supporters feel there has been a lack of real ambition from John W. Henry and co., leaving Klopp to work miracles on a tighter budget than even the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, none of whom have had anywhere near as much success in recent times.

European Super League farce

There was also significant backlash from Liverpool fans when FSG joined other major clubs in trying to form a European Super League.

The likes of Chelsea and Man Utd also angered their fans with this move, but it seems to have permanently scarred FSG’s reputation with the Anfield crowd, with Henry even at one point releasing a video to publicly apologise for what went on.

What have FSG said?

So, now we’re here, with FSG releasing this statement yesterday: