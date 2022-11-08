Crystal Palace star makes transfer contact with Barcelona

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has reportedly been in contact over a transfer to Barcelona next summer when he’s a free agent.

The Ivory Coast international will be one of the biggest names on the market next summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract with Palace, and he’s been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in recent times.

Now, however, it looks like a move abroad could be more likely, with Zaha said to have had initial contact with Barcelona over a move to the Nou Camp, according to Sport.

Barca could do with making changes to their attack after a slow start made by summer signing Raphinha, while Ansu Fati has had problems with injuries.

Zaha being a free agent will also no doubt be tempting for Barcelona after they publicly stated they would be going after free transfers again next summer after doing well to sign the likes of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen for free this year.