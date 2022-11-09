Leicester City have been long-time admirers of Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga, and according to recent reports, are one of the potential destinations for the 25-year-old again, ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims the Foxes are set to try and sign Boga again, despite failing in the past.

The outlet’s latest report focuses on Serie A players who are likely to move clubs in January and Boga’s name, in particular, is at the top of several clubs shortlists.

Atalanta signed the Ivorian from Sassuolo, initially on loan, at the start of the year and made his switch permanent in the summer, but the 25-year-old has been restricted to just four substitute appearances so far this season.

Clearly out of favour, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on, but should the Foxes bring him in, fans will undoubtedly be wondering what that could mean for the long-term future of Harvey Barnes.