Agbonlahor says Southgate should snub Newcastle United star for World Cup

Former striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Gareth Southgate to proceed with caution when picking England’s World Cup backup striker.

Southgate is set to name his final 26-man squad on Thursday at 2 p.m but there are still several spots up for grabs.

Although Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is nailed on to lead the Three Lions’ line, Southgate will of course want other attacking options.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is a candidate to make the final cut, although it remains unknown if Southgate views him as an out-and-out striker or as a wide-attacker.

Other striking options include Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson, and when it comes to deciding between the two, Agbonlahor believes the Bees’ hitman should be the preferred option.

“It is very difficult to say that he [Wilson] deserves it,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“You have to go off the whole season. Ivan Toney has been in outstanding form. He has been scoring great goals.

“Wilson is a very good striker but will his injuries be an issue? Perhaps Gareth Southgate will look at it and think his injury record is too risky. All of these things come into a manager’s thinking.

“[Marcus] Rashford is on form, will he go as a striker as opposed to a winger? There are a few strikers battling for that backup spot.

“Wilson is the most similar to Kane. He is a finisher. He is not necessarily one that will hold the ball up or win headers.

“Wilson needs to show that extra bit before the World Cup, I think. If I was to choose, I would go for Ivan Toney. I think he is more physical. You also have to take into account the fact that he is playing for a worse team.”

When it comes to deciding between both players, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Southgate pick either. They’re both playing really well and are arguably their team’s most in-form attackers.

This is where Southgate will earn his money though. Trying to narrow down so many players into just 26 is going to be a real task and with no time left to impress, players will know that all they can do now is wait and keep everything crossed that they’ll be granted a spot on England’s plane to Qatar.