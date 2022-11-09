Another potential owner worth $10.1billion rules out buying Liverpool after failing to get Chelsea

Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has announced that he is not interested in trying to buy Liverpool or Manchester United following the news that the former is up for sale.

The INEOS owner has stated that he is currently focusing on improving the fortunes of his Ligue 1 team, Nice, as there is ‘better value’ in France than the Premier League

“Our position has developed since the summer and we are now focusing our efforts in Nice and raising our ambitions for the club to make them into a top tier club in France to compete with PSG,” a spokesman for Ratcliffe told The Telegraph.

“This would represent much better value for our investment than buying one of the top-tier Premier League clubs.”

The news broke on Monday that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are interested in selling the club after 12 years in charge of its running and would do so for around £4billion, reports the Athletic.

One of the names put forward to take over the club was Ratcliffe, seeing that he is worth $10.1billion and tried to buy Chelsea when the Blues were for sale, bidding £4.25m as reported by Sky Sports.

According to the Daily Mail, Ratcliffe, a self-proclaimed Man United fan, also expressed an interest in buying the Red Devils back in August but has now performed a somewhat surprising U-turn on that as well.

This is the second potential bidder that has expressed their lack of interest in buying Liverpool after the Mumtalakat Holding Company, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, were reported by Ben Jacobs to not be looking into buying the Reds and have no plans to do so either in the near future.