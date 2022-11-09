Argentine midfielder maestro set to sign for Newcastle United

According to recent reports, Newcastle United are close to signing Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone.

That’s according to South American journalist Agustin Sileo, who claims the Magpies are set to offer Velez Sarsfield £7m in exchange for the highly-rated midfielder.

Perrone, 19, has been described throughout the local media as a ‘wonderfully elegant holding midfielder’ and is viewed as a young player capable of making the step up in one of Europe’s big leagues.

Even though the midfielder is on several club’s radars, Newcastle United are clear front runners for his signature and that is because the Magpies have a good relationship with Sarsfield due to former midfielder Christian Bassedas now acting as the club’s sporting director, so a deal certainly seems realistic.

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first team at the beginning of the year, Perrone has gone on to feature in 33 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to five goals along the way.

