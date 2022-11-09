Gary Neville delivers brutal wake-up call to Arsenal with title race prediction

Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists he still expects Manchester City to run away with the Premier League title this season despite Arsenal currently being top of the table.

The Gunners have surpassed all expectations so far this season, and hold a surprise two-point lead at the top of the table, though many fans and pundits still view Man City as the clear favourites to go on and win the league.

City have won the last two Premier League titles, and now have Erling Haaland up front, so should surely have what it takes to make easy work of this youthful Arsenal side who haven’t even finished in the top four in recent years.

That’s what Neville is still expecting to happen, with the pundit telling The Overlap that he thinks Pep Guardiola’s side will finish 10 or 15 points clear at the top, with Arsenal having it in them to “crumble” towards the end of the campaign.

“We have 25 matches left in the season, with the massive disruption of the World Cup, but I do see Arsenal getting in the top four this season,” Neville said.

“If Arsenal lose a couple games and the teams below you win those games, the pressure now ramps up and that is when we’ll find out if Arsenal can handle the pressure. The big moment will come in February and March where we will see what Arsenal are made of.

“The only thing Arsenal have proven in the last few years is that they crumble at the end of the season, until I see that they don’t, I’ll still have that doubt. Why would I not?

“Manchester City will win the Premier League by 10-15 points this season. I’ve seen It before when you’ve got a team that’s so exceptional, we had that a few times with Manchester United when I was playing, where you just know a team just hasn’t got it in them to go all the way to challenge the top team.

“If Arsenal do that, it will be unbelievable, and I want City to be pushed, but it won’t happen.”